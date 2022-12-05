Dr. Christof Plothe: Escaping the Deadly Sugar Trap

An average American consumes 126 grams of sugar per day without realizing the poisonous effect it has on the human body.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Christof Plothe of the World Council for Health shares medical information on sugar’s acting as a highly harmful agent to the human organism and explains the mechanisms by which it contributes to the development of lethal conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. The fact that sugar is eight times more addictive than cocaine exacerbates the problem, particularly for children and people with pre-existing health issues.





The doctor says that the food industry is fully aware of the above, which explains the amount of sugar "hidden" in the overwhelming majority of foods sold at grocery stores.





There are ways to overcome a sugar addiction. One might want to start by cleaning the house of all sugar-containing foods and substituting sugar with healthy options, as well as implementing other practical advice given by Dr. Plothe.





To learn more about Dr. Christof Plothe, please go to https://www.christofplothedo.com/english-1/





To learn more about the World Council for Health, please go to https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com