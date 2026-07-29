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CTP (20261125 S4ENovSpecial4) Linda Kennedy 6th Generation Texan Historical Fiction Auhtor BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S4ENovSpecial4) A Sixth Generation Texan Turns Family History Into Fiction

We sit down with author and lifelong upholsterer Linda Kennedy to trace how a sixth generation Texas upbringing turns into historical romance, western fiction, and big, brave heroines. We talk craft, publishing realities, and the small practical steps that take a bucket-list dream from “someday” to finished books.

• Growing up in Texline and Amarillo and traveling for her husband’s business

• Sixth generation Texan family roots and how real history shows up in fiction

• Building a 54-year upholstery career and the stories embedded in handmade work

• Learning computers later in life and finally writing the first novel

• Writing strong women protagonists without apology

• Fallen Woman, Lone Star Lady, and Mayan Moon and what drives each story

• Self-publishing lessons, keeping your name on the book, and protecting rights

• Where to find the books and how readers can listen on audio

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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