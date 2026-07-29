CTP (20261125 S4ENovSpecial4) Linda Kennedy 6th Generation Texan Historical Fiction Auhtor BTS/SP

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CTP (S4ENovSpecial4) A Sixth Generation Texan Turns Family History Into Fiction
We sit down with author and lifelong upholsterer Linda Kennedy to trace how a sixth generation Texas upbringing turns into historical romance, western fiction, and big, brave heroines. We talk craft, publishing realities, and the small practical steps that take a bucket-list dream from “someday” to finished books.
• Growing up in Texline and Amarillo and traveling for her husband’s business
• Sixth generation Texan family roots and how real history shows up in fiction
• Building a 54-year upholstery career and the stories embedded in handmade work
• Learning computers later in life and finally writing the first novel
• Writing strong women protagonists without apology
• Fallen Woman, Lone Star Lady, and Mayan Moon and what drives each story
• Self-publishing lessons, keeping your name on the book, and protecting rights
• Where to find the books and how readers can listen on audio
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