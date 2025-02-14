Are you using AI? Are you keeping up with the AI phenomenon? What's your take on it?





In our latest interview, we dive into the complex world of AI, discussing its implications and biases. From vaccine information to government policies, AI models are becoming pervasive in our daily lives. However, are we truly aware of the underlying technology and its purpose?





#Enoch #HealthFreedom #RealityBasedInfo #CIA #OpenAI #ChinaAI #NaturalMedicine #BigPharmaBias #TheFutureIsNow





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport