Kim's Sappers📝

What North Korean soldiers are doing in Kursk Region

After liberating Kursk Region from the AFU, Russia faced a new problem: thousands of hectares of land were mined by the enemy. Sappers from North Korea came to help solve this issue.

On November 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a post describing the contribution of North Korean soldiers to demining territories in Kursk Region. Local specialists use Russian equipment. They learn to detect mines, work under shelling, and then reinforce theory with practice.

The reaction of Western and even many South Korean media (https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25382253) can be called restrained. The topic of sappers arriving in Russia was on the front pages of many sites, but there was no mass hysteria, unlike after reports of North Korean military personnel participating in combat operations.

Moreover, there are no legal violations. Cooperation proceeds according to the letter of the UN Charter and the terms of the strategic partnership agreement.

❗️The participation of North Korean sappers in demining Kursk Region marks a new stage of bilateral cooperation. The Russian side receives help in manpower to restore the region, while authorities in Pyongyang get soldiers with relevant combat experience. This is a mutually beneficial interaction without formal violations, but with long-term consequences.

@Rybar