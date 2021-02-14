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Sol and Jacquie covid court update
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100 views • February 14, 2021
Sol is working at taking his covid fines to the High Court of Australia. His session with the Magistrates court has gone well and is moving up through the system. Some of the legal issues and laws are discussed. Interest in the case is building as all the main media networks want to know what is going on.
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