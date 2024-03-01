Create New Account
CAPITOL HILL: EXPERT PANEL EXPOSES THE COVID CARTEL
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday

This week Sen. Ron Johnson led the roundtable discussion, “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” featuring a panel of the biggest global experts exposing the failures of our governments during the pandemic.


#RonJohnson #CovidCartel 

