BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Today Is The 5th Anniversary Of The Abraham Accords-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 15 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
105 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
11 views • 1 day ago

The very name of ‘The Abraham Accords’ is something straight out of a ‘Left Behind’ novel, plucked directly from those cheesy 1990’s end times prophecy movies, and yet, here we are IRL. Today is a momentous day, September 15th being being the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Accords, and a mere 7 days away from Nicolae Carpathia, I mean, umm, Emmanuel Macron co-chairing the creation of a state of Palestine with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the United Nations. If you don’t think you’re watching Bible prophecy leaping off the pages, you’re asleep at the switch, brother. Because it’s on like Donkey Kong.


“And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.” Daniel 9:27 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we connect the end times dots on all the frenetic activity taking place here in this turbo-charged month of September. We told you last summer this month would be “the month” and it has already exceeded our expectations with no slowdown on the horizon. Today we will give you everything you need to know about the Abraham Accords, why they are so important, and how they will help to usher in a state of Palestine one week from today. Sure, you’ll get all the updates on Charlie Kirk, the 3I/ATLAS situation, all the turmoil within the Trump administration and the rise of the robots, but let’s not let ourselves be distracted from the real story, the Abraham Accords. Speaking of the Antichrist, did you know that today Peter Thiel starts his 4-part lecture series on the coming Man of Sin? Like we said, this month is “the month” so buckle up.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy