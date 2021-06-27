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Call me a conspiracy nut but this are already taking place.. Baaaaaaa [27.06.2021]
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334 views • June 27, 2021
"Monkey see, Monkey do " - "Sheeple see, Sheeple do" Baaaaa :)
Marianina - 1 minute ago
'The sheep will be queuing up for these too soon. Baaaa'
RefusenikSeán - 26 minutes ago (edited)
'Transhumanists - Most don't need this as they're already brainwashed'
A D - 20 minutes ago
'All you have to do is watch black mirror to see what they can already do and what they have got planned for us.'
Vincent Submarinismo - 23 minutes ago (edited)
'It's not called brainwashing any more. - They call it psychological reframing.'
DJEM - 5 minutes ago
'Elon musk is funded by General Electric. General Electric also funded the Third Reich. Coincidence?'
289 views Jun 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
6.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NL00IMOsNgI
Marianina - 1 minute ago
'The sheep will be queuing up for these too soon. Baaaa'
RefusenikSeán - 26 minutes ago (edited)
'Transhumanists - Most don't need this as they're already brainwashed'
A D - 20 minutes ago
'All you have to do is watch black mirror to see what they can already do and what they have got planned for us.'
Vincent Submarinismo - 23 minutes ago (edited)
'It's not called brainwashing any more. - They call it psychological reframing.'
DJEM - 5 minutes ago
'Elon musk is funded by General Electric. General Electric also funded the Third Reich. Coincidence?'
289 views Jun 27, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
6.05K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NL00IMOsNgI
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