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Immigration, DREAMers & The New Biden Immigration Policy With Renata Castro
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62 views • March 12, 2021
Immigration has always been a hot button issue. From dealing with children who have been brought into the country through no fault of their own, to their parents who may have done it to escape persecution or seek a better life to those who come here to commit crimes. Renata Castro of the Castro Legal Group joins me to discuss this very important issue.
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