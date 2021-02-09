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Does It Matter If You Know How to Say Jesus' Name?
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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10 views • February 09, 2021
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kRhmtitovc

One of the biggest distractions in Christianity today is the teaching that you need to know how to say Jesus' name perfectly. You've probably heard names like Yeshua, Yehoshua, and Yahshua as some examples of the supposedly "correct" way to say Jesus' name, but how do you know which name is the one Jesus would have actually used 2000 years ago? And does it even matter? All of the arguments used to support the "correct name" teaching are silly at best, and downright distractions at worst. This video exposes this whole ridiculous distraction for what it is, and helps you to see what the REAL meaning behind Jesus' name is.

Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR​].

CREDITS

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