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Does It Matter If You Know How to Say Jesus' Name?
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10 views • February 09, 2021
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kRhmtitovc
One of the biggest distractions in Christianity today is the teaching that you need to know how to say Jesus' name perfectly. You've probably heard names like Yeshua, Yehoshua, and Yahshua as some examples of the supposedly "correct" way to say Jesus' name, but how do you know which name is the one Jesus would have actually used 2000 years ago? And does it even matter? All of the arguments used to support the "correct name" teaching are silly at best, and downright distractions at worst. This video exposes this whole ridiculous distraction for what it is, and helps you to see what the REAL meaning behind Jesus' name is.
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Watercolor psd created by Vectorium - www.freepik.com
The moment Jim Staley won the Sabbath Debate by Jim Staley Teachings
https://tinyurl.com/y5lv7uqc
mosquito green screen effect chromakey cartoon by screen magix
https://tinyurl.com/y4cefp4q
Mosquitos Green Screen Footage by Green Screen Wiki
https://tinyurl.com/y3z2nrvs
40th GA Thursday Worship Service Message by Evangelical Presbyterian Church
https://tinyurl.com/yxux3puc
12-22-19 - "Christmas is Jesus" by First Baptist Church of Williams
https://tinyurl.com/yy4r9qq7
Chuck Pierce: Activate Your Finishing Anointing (Luke 19:30) by Kings of Kings Worship Center
https://tinyurl.com/y2hywy96
Yeshua or Jesus? Here is the EVIDENCE... - Dr. Gene Kim by REAL Bible Believers
https://tinyurl.com/yycxey35
Understanding The Oral Torah (or Oral Law Talmud) by Jews for Judaism
https://tinyurl.com/y4rsymhy
Passion of The Christ Movie Clip chunk 67 by Bible Movies TV by Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/yyjprn6v
Animated Red X - Green Screen by DC Stock Footage
https://tinyurl.com/yyb2fqa3
Principles of God - Prophet Shepherd Bushiri by HungryGeneration
https://tinyurl.com/y47blchs
WWE Baptism by John Carpenter
https://tinyurl.com/y2qdz79p
Church Judgement (1 Corinthians 6) | Pastor Kevin Sepulveda by New Life Baptist Church
https://tinyurl.com/y2pcvesk
Paul Or Jesus & the Disciples? Christian/Muslim debate by Islam Explained
https://tinyurl.com/yyopoe93
Most hilarious Hanging Scene by sandeep shukla
https://tinyurl.com/y4ug4o5h
Reverse the Curse - Jim Staley by Jim Staley Teachings
https://tinyurl.com/y2qwzz6u
Green Screen Thunderstorm Effects Video by Green Screen Magic
https://tinyurl.com/y3xvesuq
Pastor Mark's Message from Saturday, May 25, 2019: Behar (On the Mount) by El Shaddai Ministries
https://tinyurl.com/yxglguuj
Exposing the Hebrew Roots Movement #2 by New Life Christian Church Jakarta
https://tinyurl.com/yxryj28b
Hell Animation Oct 2011 by victoryn25
https://tinyurl.com/y5e5wo7d
Diablo III - Leah Dies - Diablo is born by Bad max
https://tinyurl.com/y5ushp88
WHAT IF || a PSA on Drug Addiction || SAY NO TO DRUGS || TOLLYMOODS by Tolly Moods
https://tinyurl.com/y58a4dsx
TALKING WITH A FLAT EARTHER by Charles The French
https://tinyurl.com/y66ufltp
OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN!!! by Mockstars
https://tinyurl.com/y2mfqan2
PM Modi and President Trump in a Bilateral Meeting at Manila, Philippines by Narendra Modi
https://tinyurl.com/y4jbwgc6
Flat Earth: Chicago Skyline Proves The Earth Is Flat | A Must Watch! by tayekenzy earth
https://tinyurl.com/y4yo68h8
The Transient - 25 min. Vampire Abraham Lincoln vs superhero action-horror movie! by CrimsonReport
https://tinyurl.com/y4xlr4by
Funny Jesus 1UPTHAT by Daniel Taylor
https://tinyurl.com/y46zbasn
Eternal Unchanging God = Eternal Unchanging Law by Christopher Enoch
https://tinyurl.com/y25s3tna
15 Minutes with the Captains | Understanding The 10 Commandments Pt.1
https://tinyurl.com/yx9aeyfj
January 16, 2020: Ve'era (and I appeared) by El Shaddai Ministries
https://tinyurl.com/y37e9pll
John Piper on money by riversbahrain
https://tinyurl.com/y2bcrlyq
Understanding Salvation. by Private Universe.
https://tinyurl.com/y479a75q
Jesus teaches a samaritan woman 720p eng by Wendy Leversee
https://tinyurl.com/yyvtqk3m
The End Times by All Peoples Church Bangalore
https://tinyurl.com/y5xvvmbw
One of the biggest distractions in Christianity today is the teaching that you need to know how to say Jesus' name perfectly. You've probably heard names like Yeshua, Yehoshua, and Yahshua as some examples of the supposedly "correct" way to say Jesus' name, but how do you know which name is the one Jesus would have actually used 2000 years ago? And does it even matter? All of the arguments used to support the "correct name" teaching are silly at best, and downright distractions at worst. This video exposes this whole ridiculous distraction for what it is, and helps you to see what the REAL meaning behind Jesus' name is.
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Watercolor psd created by Vectorium - www.freepik.com
The moment Jim Staley won the Sabbath Debate by Jim Staley Teachings
https://tinyurl.com/y5lv7uqc
mosquito green screen effect chromakey cartoon by screen magix
https://tinyurl.com/y4cefp4q
Mosquitos Green Screen Footage by Green Screen Wiki
https://tinyurl.com/y3z2nrvs
40th GA Thursday Worship Service Message by Evangelical Presbyterian Church
https://tinyurl.com/yxux3puc
12-22-19 - "Christmas is Jesus" by First Baptist Church of Williams
https://tinyurl.com/yy4r9qq7
Chuck Pierce: Activate Your Finishing Anointing (Luke 19:30) by Kings of Kings Worship Center
https://tinyurl.com/y2hywy96
Yeshua or Jesus? Here is the EVIDENCE... - Dr. Gene Kim by REAL Bible Believers
https://tinyurl.com/yycxey35
Understanding The Oral Torah (or Oral Law Talmud) by Jews for Judaism
https://tinyurl.com/y4rsymhy
Passion of The Christ Movie Clip chunk 67 by Bible Movies TV by Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/yyjprn6v
Animated Red X - Green Screen by DC Stock Footage
https://tinyurl.com/yyb2fqa3
Principles of God - Prophet Shepherd Bushiri by HungryGeneration
https://tinyurl.com/y47blchs
WWE Baptism by John Carpenter
https://tinyurl.com/y2qdz79p
Church Judgement (1 Corinthians 6) | Pastor Kevin Sepulveda by New Life Baptist Church
https://tinyurl.com/y2pcvesk
Paul Or Jesus & the Disciples? Christian/Muslim debate by Islam Explained
https://tinyurl.com/yyopoe93
Most hilarious Hanging Scene by sandeep shukla
https://tinyurl.com/y4ug4o5h
Reverse the Curse - Jim Staley by Jim Staley Teachings
https://tinyurl.com/y2qwzz6u
Green Screen Thunderstorm Effects Video by Green Screen Magic
https://tinyurl.com/y3xvesuq
Pastor Mark's Message from Saturday, May 25, 2019: Behar (On the Mount) by El Shaddai Ministries
https://tinyurl.com/yxglguuj
Exposing the Hebrew Roots Movement #2 by New Life Christian Church Jakarta
https://tinyurl.com/yxryj28b
Hell Animation Oct 2011 by victoryn25
https://tinyurl.com/y5e5wo7d
Diablo III - Leah Dies - Diablo is born by Bad max
https://tinyurl.com/y5ushp88
WHAT IF || a PSA on Drug Addiction || SAY NO TO DRUGS || TOLLYMOODS by Tolly Moods
https://tinyurl.com/y58a4dsx
TALKING WITH A FLAT EARTHER by Charles The French
https://tinyurl.com/y66ufltp
OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN!!! by Mockstars
https://tinyurl.com/y2mfqan2
PM Modi and President Trump in a Bilateral Meeting at Manila, Philippines by Narendra Modi
https://tinyurl.com/y4jbwgc6
Flat Earth: Chicago Skyline Proves The Earth Is Flat | A Must Watch! by tayekenzy earth
https://tinyurl.com/y4yo68h8
The Transient - 25 min. Vampire Abraham Lincoln vs superhero action-horror movie! by CrimsonReport
https://tinyurl.com/y4xlr4by
Funny Jesus 1UPTHAT by Daniel Taylor
https://tinyurl.com/y46zbasn
Eternal Unchanging God = Eternal Unchanging Law by Christopher Enoch
https://tinyurl.com/y25s3tna
15 Minutes with the Captains | Understanding The 10 Commandments Pt.1
https://tinyurl.com/yx9aeyfj
January 16, 2020: Ve'era (and I appeared) by El Shaddai Ministries
https://tinyurl.com/y37e9pll
John Piper on money by riversbahrain
https://tinyurl.com/y2bcrlyq
Understanding Salvation. by Private Universe.
https://tinyurl.com/y479a75q
Jesus teaches a samaritan woman 720p eng by Wendy Leversee
https://tinyurl.com/yyvtqk3m
The End Times by All Peoples Church Bangalore
https://tinyurl.com/y5xvvmbw
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