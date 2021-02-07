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Prophetic Timeline-Feast of The Lord
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10 views • February 07, 2021
Why is that many Christians are turning a blind eye to the signs of the times and claiming that since we can't know the day or the hour,what's the point in watching for the signs?
However the Apostle Paul wrote concerning the times and the seasons, brethren,the we are not to be ignorant.Knowing the Feast of the Lord is a major key to Bible prophecy.The Feast-days are Divine appointments
#feastofthelord,#rapture,#bibleprophecy
However the Apostle Paul wrote concerning the times and the seasons, brethren,the we are not to be ignorant.Knowing the Feast of the Lord is a major key to Bible prophecy.The Feast-days are Divine appointments
#feastofthelord,#rapture,#bibleprophecy
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