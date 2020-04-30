Will Coronavirus Kill - Or Embolden - Neocon Foreign Policy?

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Will a bankrupt nation suffering from a massive six trillion dollar bailout hangover lose its appetite for interventionism overseas? Or is the global coronavirus just the kind of "Pearl Harbor event" the neocons have long pined for to again launch their global war plans?
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