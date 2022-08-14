Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, August 14, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





▫️As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' offensive actions Udy in Kharkov Region has been completely liberated.





💥High-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces against a temporary deployment point of 66th Mechanized Brigade near Djerzhinsk in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed up to 40 nationalists and 9 pieces of military equipment.





💥As a result of the Russian Aerospace Forces strikes against manpower and military equipment concentrations of 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Belaya Krinitsa and Belogorka, Kherson Region, 35 nationalists and 15 units of armoured vehicles and equipment have been destroyed.





💥Concentrated strikes on positions of 53rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Sribnoye in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed up to 200 nationalists and 15 pieces of military equipment.





▫️More than 200 servicemen of 56th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of AFU have refused to perform combat tasks near Opytnoye and Pervomaiskoye in Donetsk People's Republic and voluntarily abandoned their positions due to heavy losses. For example, the brigade's third battalion, which was operating near Mar'inka, had about 140 of its 580 men on its payroll.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️1 radar detection and targeting station near Peresadovka in Nikolaev Region, 1 fuel depot near Slavyansk and 2 ammunition depots near Zvanovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Iskrovka in Kirovograd Region have been destroyed.





▫️In addition, 2 missile and artillery weapon depots of 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade in Artemovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, and 63rd Mechanized Brigade near Bereznevatoye, Nikolaev Region, have been destroyed.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including those of 43rd Airborne Brigade in Velikaya Novoselka, artillery group of 79th Airborne Assault Brigade near Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic, headquarters of 247th Battalion of 127th Territorial Defence Brigade in Kharkov, 4 temporary deployment points of 113th Territorial Defence Brigade units near Zolochev in Kharkov Region, and 151 areas of manpower, weapons and military equipment concentration.





💥In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 platoon of Grad MLRS near Artemovsk, 1 artillery platoon of Giatsint-B guns, and 7 platoons of D-30 howitzers have been suppresed at the nationalist firing positions in Zvanovka, Kuz'minovka, Seversk, Pereyezdnoye, Vesyoloye and Vyemka in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Lisichansk in Luhansk People's Republic, and Glubokoye in Kharkov Region.





▫️1 Tochka-U ballistic missile over Lisichansk in Lugansk People's Republic and 15 shells of MLRS near Lisichansk in Lugansk People's Republic, Antonovka and Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson region have been intercepted.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,303 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 798 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,298 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,888 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.