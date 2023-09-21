Create New Account
DEWS - Drone Footage - California Fires 2017 Bella Vista Way (Another BLUE House untouched)
High Hopes
221 views
Published 12 hours ago

Pirate Pete


Sep 20, 2023


mirrored from 153newsnet

Thomas Larsen channel

notice all the trees and vegetation NOT burned.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/suH2KKLoZ4L3/

Keywords
californiadrone2017mauidewsfirespirate petebella vista wayblue houseuneffectedtrees not burnedburned homes

