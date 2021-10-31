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Ένα ελάφι δακρύζει πάνω στο κρεβάτι μου
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7 views • October 31, 2021
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Το ελάφι είναι αποφασισμένο γιά τήν αναμέτρηση μέ τήν δυσαρμονία του κόσμου ετούτου, γιά τήν αντίσταση (έστω με ένα δάκρυ) στήν εγκαθιδρυμένη βαρβαρότητα που δέν εκλείπει, δέν εξαντλείται, παρά αλλάζει συνεχώς μορφές καί εκφραστές. (Δημήτρης Αγγελής)
Το ελάφι είναι αποφασισμένο γιά τήν αναμέτρηση μέ τήν δυσαρμονία του κόσμου ετούτου, γιά τήν αντίσταση (έστω με ένα δάκρυ) στήν εγκαθιδρυμένη βαρβαρότητα που δέν εκλείπει, δέν εξαντλείται, παρά αλλάζει συνεχώς μορφές καί εκφραστές. (Δημήτρης Αγγελής)
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