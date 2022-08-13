Faith & Liberty #6 - Time for MAXimum Change! - w/ Maxime Bernier

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Faith & Liberty #6 - Streamed live on Sep 9th, 2021.
In the first hour, we focus on the People's Party of Canada #PurpleWave in PEI, before welcoming Party Leader Maxime Bernier as our guest later!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/