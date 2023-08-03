Create New Account
Political Elite are Speaking loud and clear about who controls America now?
Redneck Rabbi Spot
In This Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about what we learned this past week and Biden and Trump. I share my view of what I believe is going on and what Americans can do to win.

corruptionbidenelitesand americans

