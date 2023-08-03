Political Elite are Speaking loud and clear about who controls America now?

In This Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about what we learned this past week and Biden and Trump. I share my view of what I believe is going on and what Americans can do to win.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.