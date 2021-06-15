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[VOSTFR] Laura Discours lors du rassemblement 'Sauvons nos droits' Londres 26.09.2020
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0 view • June 15, 2021
Regardez et écoutez attentivement ce que dit Laura dans cette video.
Citation : «La voie à suivre est d'informer les autres de manière à les laisser s'interroger et réfléchir» Laura, 26.09.2020
Pour me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
Me soutenir :
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
Citation : «La voie à suivre est d'informer les autres de manière à les laisser s'interroger et réfléchir» Laura, 26.09.2020
Pour me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
Me soutenir :
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
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