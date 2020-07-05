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Go Time Gear: LBV or FLC Anyway You Slice It, It's The Tools Of The Trade That Counts.
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35 views • July 05, 2020
Some may call it the Load Bearing Vest (LBV), while others may call it the Fighting Load Carrier (FLC or Flick), whatever you want to call it this is my rendition of your second line gear for when things and tyrants are going down.
Check out my other channels on:
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Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
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Check out my other channels on:
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/
Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...
The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
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