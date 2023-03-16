Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Creation vs Evolution, Is Science Right And The Bible Wrong? WUP 155

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 155 we discuss one of the biggest arguments against God and the Bible, namely that God created everything and not chance. Did life evolve over millions of years or was it created by a loving Creator? When Walter realised that there were serious questions left unanswered in the evolution theory, he penned down 10 questions during a high level discussion class at the University. In this episode we look at those questions, to see what the answers are.
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate