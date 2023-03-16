Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Creation vs Evolution, Is Science Right And The Bible Wrong? WUP 155

In Episode 155 we discuss one of the biggest arguments against God and the Bible, namely that God created everything and not chance. Did life evolve over millions of years or was it created by a loving Creator? When Walter realised that there were serious questions left unanswered in the evolution theory, he penned down 10 questions during a high level discussion class at the University. In this episode we look at those questions, to see what the answers are. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate



