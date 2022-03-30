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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The Communist China’s science and technology are all stolen from the West. The Russia-Ukraine war has confirmed that Hu Jintao was right that the Russian technology is not credible and should not be used. Biden has absolute confidence in defeating Russia, and his speech revealed that democracy and dictatorship are absolutely antagonistic