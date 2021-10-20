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It Was Never a City It Was An Ancient Facility For Generating Power! [19.10.2021]
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141 views • October 20, 2021
At the pre-Aztec city of Teotihuacán, archaeologists found a river of liquid mercury and the minerals mica and pyrite. Ancient astronaut theorists suspect this was not merely part of a ritual for a glittery effect. Instead, they think these elements were in place as part of advanced technology we have yet to understand. Were the elaborate tunnels and structures truly part of some an electromagnetic power plant that tapped into the natural energies of the planet?
78 views Premiered 70 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
14K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cNTUhCTMAlc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
78 views Premiered 70 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
14K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cNTUhCTMAlc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
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