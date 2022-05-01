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Fix Healthcare with the Public Option… or the better, PERSONAL CHOICE Option?
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Michael Wiggington, Coalition Director, Americans for Prosperity - Virginia
AFPHQ.ORG
While California defeated “Single Payer” on top of Vermont’s refusal to implement the same due to taxes needed to pay for it, Americans remain dissatisfied with the cartel that makes a mockery of anyone calling our health system a “free market”. Republicans, take note!
Mr. Wiggington’s organization, funded by the Koch oil interest, found in quality polling, a package of reforms that has support not just among conservatives, but also independents and a MAJORITY of Democrats! It’s rare to achieve such bipartisan support.
These common-sense reforms, if passed federally and in the 50 states, would reduce costs, improve access, and empower patient choice. The Personal Option synthesizes these reforms - using key messaging to build consensus - thus offering a legitimate alternative to a still possible government takeover.
AFPHQ.ORG
While California defeated “Single Payer” on top of Vermont’s refusal to implement the same due to taxes needed to pay for it, Americans remain dissatisfied with the cartel that makes a mockery of anyone calling our health system a “free market”. Republicans, take note!
Mr. Wiggington’s organization, funded by the Koch oil interest, found in quality polling, a package of reforms that has support not just among conservatives, but also independents and a MAJORITY of Democrats! It’s rare to achieve such bipartisan support.
These common-sense reforms, if passed federally and in the 50 states, would reduce costs, improve access, and empower patient choice. The Personal Option synthesizes these reforms - using key messaging to build consensus - thus offering a legitimate alternative to a still possible government takeover.
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