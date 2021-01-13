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Introduction to Biological Energy Systems (Full Video)
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57 views • January 13, 2021
Chakras are glands, and this is how the mind and body correspond. I had originally created this video 2 years ago to show Michael Grubb what I could do with his course on his school. I basically took the first lesson and wrote a script that follows similar concept lines, but with a take and perspective to take the knowledge a bit further.
Produced by Joel Jacobson
(for public viewing and education)
A tiny bit of knowledge for the new year! 2020 💗
www.EvolvedMinistry.com
Enroll with Evolved Ministry and start your Self Mastery training today...!
http://evolved-ministry.teachable.com/?affcode=29102_iinlafjt
Produced by Joel Jacobson
(for public viewing and education)
A tiny bit of knowledge for the new year! 2020 💗
www.EvolvedMinistry.com
Enroll with Evolved Ministry and start your Self Mastery training today...!
http://evolved-ministry.teachable.com/?affcode=29102_iinlafjt
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