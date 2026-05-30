💰'Track AIPAC' reveals how the Zionist lobby funnels cash - Cory Archibald, co-founder of 'Track AIPAC'

💰🇮🇱Hidden cash trail reveals Israel’s toxic role in US political races



Cory Archibald, co-founder of Track AIPAC, reveals how the Zionist lobby funnels money through groups like the 3.14 Action Fund and VoteVets to secretly influence US elections.



Democrats take AIPAC cash while hiding the toxic influence of Israel’s political machinery.

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🚨🔥 IDF soldier confirms 'dog lines': shoot any Gazan who crosses, feed them to dogs



'The Economist' interviews Israeli troops who served in Gaza. Their testimony is chilling.



🔶 All men of military age were deemed legitimate targets. And military age is really open to interpretation: "It could be from 16 to 60 or even younger."



🔶 "Most of the people that my unit killed were not armed. We had cases where we killed a lot of people, and we didn't check if they had uniforms or weapons."



🔶 Soldiers described the "dog line" – an invisible boundary around their positions. Any Palestinian who crossed was shot. Dogs gathered along the line to eat the corpses.



💬 "Someone on guard duty sees someone, shoots him, kills him – we wouldn't know what his story was or what he did."