10 REASONS TO STOP THIS - IT IS NOT A VACCINE! - PATHOLOGIST DR ELENA BISHOP

1. It’s not a vaccine.2. Human clinical trials are not finished.3. It does not have full approval as the media tells you.4. Full informed consent for this treatment is not possible, because nothing is known about its long term side effects.5. By Pfizer’s own admission it does not stop you from catching or transmitting the virus.6. Millions of people are taking this treatment without knowing how it will affect them, whether it will give them cancer, infertility, auto immune disease or something else.7. The manufacturers have exemption from liability. They are not responsible for their product if it kills or injures you.8. The government claims that it is not mandatory and there will no repercussions for not taking it. That is a lie!9. A medical experiment without informed consent is a violation of the Nuremberg Code. This is a crime against humanity, and everybody implicated in this crime, including the government, the doctors, the nurses, other medical practitioners, and anybody promoting this experimental drug, like the media, will be punished.10. We have to stop this before it’s too late.source: