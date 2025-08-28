UKR cameras in the Parkland residential complex, which is located near Zhulyany

Video from the cameras in the Parkland residential complex, which is located near Zhulyany.

The Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Missile strike on an office building in Kiev. It houses the company "UkrSpecSystems," which is engaged in the development and production of military unmanned aerial vehicles. August 28, 2025.

It is reported that the Turkish factory of the company Baykar, which was being built near Kiev, ran into trouble at night.

The manufacturer of the famous Bayraktar TB2 UAVs planned to build a drone production plant on the territory of Ukraine back in 2022, and the construction itself was launched at the beginning of 2024 with the expected readiness of the enterprise by August 2025.

Apparently, there will be problems with readiness.

Flight of the "Geranium-3" over Kiev this morning. The drone is equipped with a jet engine. The enemy complains that tonight in Kiev, among other things, the latest UAVs "Geran-3" with jet engines were used. For the enemy's air defense, they now represent a serious problem.