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https://gnews.org/post/p19ai67b3
Miles Guo stated in his live broadcast on August 14th, that the West stops selling Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software to Communist China will plunge the country into the Stone Age; as a consequence, the Chinese will live a more miserable life than North Koreans when the full range of the technology decoupling arrives. Miles added that since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) failed to fulfill its promise committed to the West when joining the WTO, the West has not transferred core technologies to it, such as chips, software, and Lathe Machines