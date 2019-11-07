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Mexican Drug Cartels Are Taking Over Because The Deep State Backs Them
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144 views • November 07, 2019
As tensions on America's southern border rise, Joel Skousen predicts that America's dirty partnership with the Mexican drug cartels will ensure their longevity.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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