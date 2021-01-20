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SGT Report Breaking Update: By and For the People (20.01.2021)
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1901 views • January 20, 2021
Here is the link to the must hear bards FM interview with Jim Pugh.
It's a hail Mary of hope in our final hour but if you listen to the entire thing, it makes perfect sense.
God save the Republic.
BardsFM, By and For the People - 20210119
https://youtu.be/-lQ7jfnfwYs
BardsFM Podcast explores FAITH, politics, culture, economics, war and human nature by building context through story and narrative. Stories are literally what define us. The are what limits us or what frees us.
The podcast episodes are presented by Scott Kesterson, a U.S. based documentary filmmaker, audio engineer, backpack journalist, researcher and writer.
** MUST HEAR!! ** By and For the People – 2021.01.19
http://thephaser.com/2021/01/storm-dispatch-20210119-2-grab-your-popcorn/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVgFNHGTTOPs/
It's a hail Mary of hope in our final hour but if you listen to the entire thing, it makes perfect sense.
God save the Republic.
BardsFM, By and For the People - 20210119
https://youtu.be/-lQ7jfnfwYs
BardsFM Podcast explores FAITH, politics, culture, economics, war and human nature by building context through story and narrative. Stories are literally what define us. The are what limits us or what frees us.
The podcast episodes are presented by Scott Kesterson, a U.S. based documentary filmmaker, audio engineer, backpack journalist, researcher and writer.
** MUST HEAR!! ** By and For the People – 2021.01.19
http://thephaser.com/2021/01/storm-dispatch-20210119-2-grab-your-popcorn/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVgFNHGTTOPs/
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