Nephilim Death Squad #175: Jesuits Behind the Curtain: Vatican Secrets & World Events w/ Johnny Ciru

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
23 June 2025
NDS on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@NephilimDeathSquad
NDS on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/NephilimDeathSquad
Support this episode via Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/jesuits-behind-w-131685266
ABOUT THIS EPISODE
Join David Lee Corbeau (aka The Raven) on Nephilim Death Squad as he sits down with guest Johnny Cirucci to unpack today’s most pressing conspiracies and hidden agendas. In this revealing conversation, you’ll discover:
- How global events—from Russia/Ukraine to Gaza—may be orchestrated as fear-mongering “false flags”
- The role of media, politicians, and educators in hypnotizing the public
- WWII-era Vatican connections: the Jesuits and Knights of Malta’s influence in modern intelligence agencies
- The struggle between faith and fear in our daily lives—and how you can “cultivate your own algorithm” to resist temptation
- Insights into the Roman Catholic Church’s historical power and the prophecy of Antichrist in Daniel’s visions
Whether you’re new to conspiracy analysis or a seasoned truth seeker, this episode offers hard-hitting names, places, and dates to help you see past the smoke and mirrors. Tune in for unfiltered discussion on who really pulls the strings—and what you can do to fight back.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5