Solutions for Child Allergies with Guest Kathryn Ritchie

Imagine
your baby suffering from extreme skin rashes, low energy, weight loss, and
screaming for hours on end without any resolve! Imagine that even after
following the pediatrician’s advice with consistency your baby was still unable
to thrive…that’s Kathryn’s story.
Join Dr. Hotze and his long-time guest, Kathryn Ritchie as they discuss her son’s immune health and how he went from a year of suffering with extreme allergies, low energy, and low body weight to a thriving and happy life! Learn about the innovative immunotherapy solution that was used and see what hormone her son needed balanced.
Now he’s a happy and thriving 7-year-old!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.