Solutions for Child Allergies with Guest Kathryn Ritchie

Imagine your baby suffering from extreme skin rashes, low energy, weight loss, and screaming for hours on end without any resolve! Imagine that even after following the pediatrician’s advice with consistency your baby was still unable to thrive…that’s Kathryn’s story.



Join Dr. Hotze and his long-time guest, Kathryn Ritchie as they discuss her son’s immune health and how he went from a year of suffering with extreme allergies, low energy, and low body weight to a thriving and happy life! Learn about the innovative immunotherapy solution that was used and see what hormone her son needed balanced.





Now he’s a happy and thriving 7-year-old!





