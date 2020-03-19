© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BANNED: Ancient Jewish Lies & The Eternal Jew
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • March 19, 2020
This video was banned from youtube. I discuss various ancient lies based on information and thoughts from my Boer Nazi Pal who was a lecturer in scientific method and who has a deep interest in the mythology of the Middle East. After my discussion we view the NAZI documentary called The Eternal Jew which was made during WW2. It is as valid and true today as ever. They try to dismiss it by calling it a "movie" but its not a movie, its a proper, well-researched DOCUMENTARY from NAZI Germany.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.