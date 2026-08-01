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The Villain is Pleading the 5th ~ Don't Ever Trust the Science ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion, we will talk about a congressional hearing where the Villain Dr. Fauci is faced by a great many senators over his pandemic-era diary that was on a national government data base open to the public, and we will talk about how his only recourse is to plead the 5th. In the Jaxen Report we will also talk about documents that exposes the facts that they knew this mRNA vaccines were causing or will cause women to automatically lose their babies. In addition, Del will be talking with his guest (Moms Across America founder) Zen Honeycutt on the many successes of public pressure. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 487: Science Pleads the 5th.


 References:

- E487: THE HIGHWIRE: SCIENCE PLEADS THE 5TH

  https://rumble.com/v7dhlto-episode-487-science-pleads-the-5th.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
roundupcensorshipsciencecdctrustamericavaccinepharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationmandatestheanmoms19covidacross5thinconvenientpleads
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