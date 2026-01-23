BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How to Cheat the Healthcare System
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
673 followers
0
43 views • 6 hours ago

Sometimes cheating is necessary, and if you want to be truly healthy, you HAVE TO stay out of the healthcare system.

* Schedule a free program consult with Derek, here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

The views and services offered by Healing the Body are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical service, but as an alternative for those who are seeking solutions for better health. We do not claim to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease, but simply help you make physical and mental changes in your own body in order to help your body heal itself.

Keywords
natural remediesnutritionhealthcaredoctorsconventional medicinehow to avoid prescriptionshow to avoid surgeryhow to get off the healthcare systemcheat the healthcare systemhow to heal naturally
