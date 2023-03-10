Create New Account
Bloodlines Of Power
MIRRORED from reallygraceful

7 Mar 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3n-bvedu_8&ab_channel=reallygraceful 

This video is about the powerful families of industry and banking who shaped the 21st century. The first segment about the Rockefeller's and the Rockefeller Foundation is taken straight from my book, The Deep State Encyclopedia, which is now available for purchase (Release day March 7th)!

deep statepowerbankingindustrybloodlinesrockefeller foundation

