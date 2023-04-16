Create New Account
THE SCIENCE 💉 DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH EXPOSES MRNA IN FOOD SUPPLY, BAD BATCHES INTERVIEW WITH DAVID G
Source: https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20230413/15655880/The-Science-Dr-Peter-McCullough-Exposes-mRNA-in.htm 💉🧬


David Gornoski is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough for a conversation on mRNA detected in our food supply; what kind of foods we should avoid; the challenge posed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; the value of food fortification; bad Pfizer batches; why Japan returned millions of vials; and more.


Buy Dr. McCullough's new book here: https://www.amazon.com/COURAGE-FACE-COVID-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical/dp/B09ZLVWMD9


Dr. McCullough's Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com

Check out the website of Public Health News here: https://publichealth.news

Visit A Neighbor's Choice website at https://aneighborschoice.com


Intro and outro music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

