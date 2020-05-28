© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. RASHID BUTTAR'S ROUNDTABLE WITH 160 OTHER DOCTORS ON COVID-19 (FULL VIDEO)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • May 28, 2020
Produced by: London Real - Brian Rose
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
The Most Controversial Voices In The World
Dr. Rashid Buttar is the osteopathic physician and author best known for his views on Coronavirus and its management.
His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER and has now been translated into multiple languages.
Launching the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM
With a recent video of Dr. Rashid Buttar discussing the global crisis we are currently facing generating over 9 MILLION VIEWS before being BANNED by YouTube, he became the first person to be streamed live by London Real through the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM.
https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
The Most Controversial Voices In The World
Dr. Rashid Buttar is the osteopathic physician and author best known for his views on Coronavirus and its management.
His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER and has now been translated into multiple languages.
Launching the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM
With a recent video of Dr. Rashid Buttar discussing the global crisis we are currently facing generating over 9 MILLION VIEWS before being BANNED by YouTube, he became the first person to be streamed live by London Real through the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.