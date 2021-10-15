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We are being Ass Raped. So says David Nino Rogriguez. Cannabis Jimmy could not agree more. David tells it like it is. Love that guy - he knows how to throw a punch.
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10 views • October 15, 2021
The thumbnail pic is our 8th grade gymnastic team at Will Rogers Jr. High School in Long Beach. Check out our ties ! I am second from the left. How funny is that ?
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