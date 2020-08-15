© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID nurse exposes truth with hidden camera
Follow
40
Download MP3
Share
Report
54356 views • August 15, 2020
Del Bigtree, June 12, 2020
Registered nurse, Erin Olszewski, spent a month at the epicenter of the epicenter, Elmhurst Hospital in NY. After witnessing the same malpractice matching testimonies of other outspoken nurses in the U.S., she decided to wear a hidden camera to prove to the world there is a bigger threat than Coronavirus taking place in this hospital. Del sat down with Erin for an emotional interview on The HighWire.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/user/journeymanpictures/
https://www.journeyman.tv/
To watch the entire exposé from Journeyman Pictures, click here https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Registered nurse, Erin Olszewski, spent a month at the epicenter of the epicenter, Elmhurst Hospital in NY. After witnessing the same malpractice matching testimonies of other outspoken nurses in the U.S., she decided to wear a hidden camera to prove to the world there is a bigger threat than Coronavirus taking place in this hospital. Del sat down with Erin for an emotional interview on The HighWire.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/user/journeymanpictures/
https://www.journeyman.tv/
To watch the entire exposé from Journeyman Pictures, click here https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.