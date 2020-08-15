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COVID nurse exposes truth with hidden camera
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54356 views • August 15, 2020
Del Bigtree, June 12, 2020

Registered nurse, Erin Olszewski, spent a month at the epicenter of the epicenter, Elmhurst Hospital in NY. After witnessing the same malpractice matching testimonies of other outspoken nurses in the U.S., she decided to wear a hidden camera to prove to the world there is a bigger threat than Coronavirus taking place in this hospital. Del sat down with Erin for an emotional interview on The HighWire.

Journeyman Pictures

https://www.youtube.com/user/journeymanpictures/
https://www.journeyman.tv/

To watch the entire exposé from Journeyman Pictures, click here https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
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nurseundercoverepicentererin marie olszewskierin olszewskiundercover epicenter nurse
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