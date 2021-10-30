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Del Bigtree: U.S. Record Crowds Protest Covid Vaccine Mandates [29.10.2021]
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30 views • October 30, 2021
Note: Meanwhile in Denmark... Zzzzzzzz....
The movement to fight vaccine mandates has grown exponentially across the country just this week alone leading up to the largest vaccine choice protest in US history. Get inspired by some of the most powerful moments.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46409 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RZwrWr44fe6/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
#AARally #AmericanAirlines #BrooklynBridgeProtest #VaccineChoice #NYCRally #TheHighwire #HW239
The movement to fight vaccine mandates has grown exponentially across the country just this week alone leading up to the largest vaccine choice protest in US history. Get inspired by some of the most powerful moments.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46409 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RZwrWr44fe6/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
#AARally #AmericanAirlines #BrooklynBridgeProtest #VaccineChoice #NYCRally #TheHighwire #HW239
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