It's Going Down! Total Collapse In Regional Banks, DOW Falls 500 Points, Labor Market In Freefall
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

- What's Next? Who knows to be frank but everything went just a little bit turbo, starting with a total collapse in regional banks... And despite the Biden admin claiming that FRC was just another 'outlier' business model, PacWest, Western Alliance, and Zions (among others) are in a freefall...

 The majors all instantly puked at the US cash open, led by Small Caps.


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/st-...


https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/01/stock...


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

