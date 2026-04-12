Natural Anarchism

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Switching politicians and government bureaucracies is not enough to break free from the control grid. But eliminating government authority altogether is a step in the right direction. Behind the government are other forces, even more powerful than the government itself. If we don't eliminate their influence and control we will never achieve true liberty and freedom of choice.