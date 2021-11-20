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Dr. Mark Sherwood - Wake Up America, Our Lifestyle is Killing us!
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80 views • November 20, 2021
Mark Sherwood, Naturopathic Doctor (ND) and Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, Doctor of Osteopathy (DO), have a full-time wellness-based medical practice in Tulsa, OK called the Functional Medical Institute where they adopt a whole person approach, which is outcome based looking at each individual’s unique needs. Their goal is to lead people down a pathway of true healing. To that end, there are two purposes: 1. To eradicate all self-imposed, choice driven disease conditions, and 2. To eliminate the usage of unnecessary medications. Through their unique clinic, various diagnostic tests are used, healing and prevention of common disease patterns are the norm.

Drs. Mark is a 2022 gubernatorial candidate for Oklahoma. www.Sherwood2022.com
The couple has co-authored three Amazon #1 best-selling books, The Quest for Wellness, Fork Your Diet, and Surviving the Garden of Eatin’. They have been seen on national TV, been quoted on CNN, featured on CBN, and are regular contributors to many national publications. Their full-length movie, Fork Your Diet, has over 15 million minutes viewed in the US and UK. Their second motion picture, The Prayer List, was just released worldwide. Their most recent film, WWJR, is set for release Easter 2022.

With a broad social media network that spans the globe, Drs. Mark and Michele’s influence is far reaching. The couple understands the importance of nutrition, medical food & supplementation, exercise prescription, rest, stress management, hormone balance and the functional movement. This makes them a modern day “dynamic duo of wellness.”

Dr. Mark has completed training and certifications in age management, nutrigenetics, nutrigenomics, peptide therapy, hormone therapy, stress management, GI health, and immunology. He is a 24-year retired veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, where he logged a decade of courageous service on the department’s SWAT Team. He is also a former Oklahoma state and regional bodybuilding champion, and ex-professional baseball player. Additionally, Dr. Mark traveled the world for over 10 years with the world-famous Power Team. He firmly believes that “each person has an awesome destiny and purpose in life, which can be revealed only through the pursuit of total wellness.” Mark is a motivational speaker whose presentations are sought by audiences nationwide. His passion and experience for total wellness make him a versatile role model for people of all ages.

Connect with Dr. Sherwood:
https://fmidr.com/

Connect with Steve:
https://advancedhomepros.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: @swcloward
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