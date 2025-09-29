BrightLearn - Delicious, Healthy, Sugar-Free by Patrick Holford and Fiona McDonald Joyce

This podcast explores "Delicious, Healthy, Sugar-Free" by Patrick Holford and Fiona McDonald Joyce, revealing how science-backed, low-glycemic, nutrient-dense eating—featuring global flavors, superfoods and mindful habits—can prevent disease, boost vitality, and make healthy food irresistibly delicious without deprivation.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.