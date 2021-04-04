© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4th Turning --World tribulation 2020 -- 2024
Follow
2
Share
Report
279 views • April 04, 2021
History changes drastically every 80 years, and we are due for another big Cycle change (the 4th Turning). 1stTurning, 1780 new American Republic formed. 2nd Turning, 1860 US Civil war using industrial railroads, telegraph, artillery. 3rd Turning 1940, global economic depression and WW_2. 4th Turning 2020-2024, global economic reset, WW_3, depopulation. Think, and become your own King now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.