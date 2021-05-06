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The Great Awakening - Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us
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60 views • May 06, 2021
Part 2
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⁣Repost from WayBack... February 15. DAMN it deals like WAY MORE than 3 months have passed since our entire world got turned upside down. This is an EXCELLENT documentary that summarizes so many important things to anyone who wasn't paying attention for the past 4-8 years. (this was me, I barely took notice of poli8tics at all until the capitol fake riot). It also showed me even more connections that i completely missed the first time. Its worth a rematch. And in my opinion, if anyone has family members who have remain steadfastly asleep, this would be one on the list of videos i made sure they watched before being allowed to ask me a single question =).

⁣⁣https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/02/an-open-secret-must-see-shocking-revelations-about-the-child-sex-predators-in-hollywood-pedowood-3226175.html

MUST WATCH! This is the EPIC TALE of the Great Awakening and the War Against the Deep State. After watching this EXPLOSIVE VIDEO, everything will make MUCH MORE sense to you! LIKE AND SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE! Trump is standing in the way of The Great Reset. This is a riveting, fast-paced, and emotional documentary through just the last 4 years. President Trump got the world leaders to capitulate from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican, The Queen, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, the Davos crowd, and more. Let’s take you back to where the real fight happened and show you the history made with research from 3days3nights, Charlie Freak, Sam Kesterson of BardsFM, and more
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy