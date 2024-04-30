The Great Replacement: The Dark Truth About Forced Migration. Eva Vlaardingerbroek Speech 4-27-2024

Source: https://twitter.com/EvaVlaar/status/1784264775574188371

CPAC / HUNGARY

On April 27, 2024, from Budapest, Hungary, Eva Vlaardingerbroek @EvaVlaar writes:

"Here it is! The full speech I gave at #CPACHungary that the establishment is losing its absolute mind about. I spoke the forbidden truth: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory -- it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around."

UTL COMMENT:- This is the Kalergi plan. And it MUST BE STOPPED NOW!! Send them all back to their home!!! We don't want them here!

