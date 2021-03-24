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Doctor Ryan Cole Talks About Covid-19 & Vaccines And The Importance Of Vitamin D & Ivermectin
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27692 views • March 24, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole, a doctor in Idaho speaks about the Covid-19 corona virus and about the mRNA vaccine which is not a vaccine but a gene modifier which is an experimental treatment. More importantly the doctor talks about the great importance of vitamin D and how it has a big impact on the health of your immune system. He also talks about how safe and very effective Ivermectin is for treating Covid-19 and new viral variants that would arise. He also mentions about how masks do nothing to protect you from viruses and are useless for that purpose. Please share this video with everyone.
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