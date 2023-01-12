1/12/2023 -- M6.0 Earthquakes strike warned areaes in Chile and S. Pacific

12,877 views Jan 12, 2023The spread across to the East Pacific is taking place now. See the most recent 1 hour long earthquake update here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ipzu...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.